Rey Mysterio retains U.S. Championship over Seth Rollins by DQ after being attacked by A.O.P.

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Just as Rey Mysterio was ready to finish Seth Rollins off in their United States Championship match, A.O.P. attacked the champ, prompting a disqualification. They went on to savagely beat Mysterio and even attacked Samoa Joe at the announcer table.



