Mukesh Ambani added $17bn to his wealth this yr

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
It’s been a good year for Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani. The Indian tycoon added almost $17 billion to his wealth as of December 23, the most in Asia, taking his net worth to about $61 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
