Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

In pics: Santa Claus around the world

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
In pics: Santa Claus around the world
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Santa sets off from Finland for his annual journey [Video]Santa sets off from Finland for his annual journey

Santa Claus departed from his home inside the Arctic Circle on Monday (December 23) to begin his annual journey around the world and deliver Christmas gifts to expectant children all over the globe.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:56Published

PICS WITH SANTA [Video]PICS WITH SANTA

Santa also paid a visit to hide out harley davidson in joplin where tons of kids had a blast posing for pictures.

Credit: KOAMPublished


Tweets about this

TOIPhotogallery

TOI Photogallery In pics: #SantaClaus around the world For more: https://t.co/Jo5qL9cfg1 https://t.co/sgxfFZvEyg 43 minutes ago

AiSeeHope

⛄ʰᵒᵖᵉˢᵖᵃʷⁿ | fic comms open | AUs 📌 "Uncle Yoon, use your phone, wanna take a lot of pics and send Yuggy right now!" Kookoo squeals as he wraps his han… https://t.co/jmzAJfDGx1 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.