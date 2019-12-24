Global  

League: New Zealand Warriors to adopt bushfire-affected town

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
League: New Zealand Warriors to adopt bushfire-affected townThe New Zealand Warriors have been so affected by the bushfires currently ravaging Australia that it has decided to officially adopt one struggling town.According to AAP, the New South Wales town of Tenterfield will come under the...
New Zealand Warriors to help rebuild fire- and drought-hit NSW town

A dire water situation compounded by bushfires and drought has moved NRL side the Warriors to adopt the town of Tenterfield for the year.
The Age

