Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to make Sead Kolasinac transfer decision amid Roma interest

Daily Star Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to make Sead Kolasinac transfer decision amid Roma interestBosnian left-back Sead Kolasinac has two-and-a-half years left to run on his Arsenal contract and has made 14 appearances this season
0
News video: New Arsenal boss Arteta demands accountability from players

New Arsenal boss Arteta demands accountability from players 01:06

 Mikel Arteta sees much room for improvement at Arsenal but already sees more passion in his players.

Arteta challenges Ozil to maintain performance levels [Video]Arteta challenges Ozil to maintain performance levels

Mikel Arteta has challenged Mesut Ozil to keep hitting the hard-working heights of his industrious performance during Arsenal’s loss to Chelsea. Ozil was handed a standing ovation at the end of a..

Mikel Arteta: We need to be stronger for longer after Chelsea defeat [Video]Mikel Arteta: We need to be stronger for longer after Chelsea defeat

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he is "very disappointed" by his club's performance after conceding two late goals at home against their west London rivals Chelsea.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta urged not to sell Mesut Ozil amid transfer interest

Mesut Ozil has been linked with a move away from Arsenal but Mikel Arteta hopes to get the best out of him
Daily Star

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gives transfer update on Granit Xhaka

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gives transfer update on Granit XhakaArsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes Granit Xhaka will stay at Arsenal until the end of the season despite being linked with a move away from north London
Daily Star

eezaleeza

Sumandak RT @HaytersTV: "I like to see them (the players) suffer" "I saw smiling faces & people standing" "That's what I want" 😍 Mikel Arteta ela… 45 seconds ago

bedabeth

Al Abeth RT @goal: Mikel Arteta has his first win as Arsenal boss! 🙌 #ARSMUN https://t.co/iFYuFfKVTI 12 minutes ago

mouldelino

Don Lino RT @btsportfootball: "Thank you to the fans. The players will play better when they feel the support." "It's my job to help the players as… 14 minutes ago

angelquirarte

Angel Quirarte #Repost @SkyCricket with @get_repost ・・・ Mikel Arteta gets his first win as Arsenal boss! 🔴 https://t.co/v52BNYc0G7 19 minutes ago

kevinsetiawans

Koh RT @FootballFactly: Mikel Arteta has his first win as Arsenal boss! 🙌 https://t.co/0DoO0Oe2wq 24 minutes ago

NofNews_Ghana

NetworkOfNews Ghana Mikel Arteta earned his first win as Arsenal boss as the Gunners produced a powerful first-half performance to beat… https://t.co/JsfAYIogjh 1 hour ago

