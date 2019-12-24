Kohli, Dhoni find place in Wisden teams of the decade

London, Dec 24 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli has been named captain of the Wisden Test team of the decade. The list which features many ace cricketers of the world, includes ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as the only other Indian.



