Tennis babe Eugenie Bouchard has Christmas date with The Grinch!

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )







View this post on Instagram



the only ... Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard is already in a Christmas mode. The Canadian Instagrammed a picture with a figure of Mr Grinch, a fictional movie character and captioned it, "The only Christmas decoration I want, the only Christmas decoration I need."View this post on Instagramthe only christmas decoration i 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

21 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published The Highest-Grossing Christmas Movies of All Time in the US 01:34 The Highest-Grossing Christmas Movies of All Time in the US. 'Tis the season for some Christmas cheer!. 'Forbes' released a list of the top earners when it comes to holiday movies. 10. 'Four Christmases', Final Box Office: $120.15 million. 9. 'A Christmas Carol', Final Box Office: $137.86 million. 8....