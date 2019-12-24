Global  

Gary Neville gives his verdict on Paul Pogba’s future at Man United

The Sport Review Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Gary Neville says he “doesn’t believe a word” that comes out of Mino Raiola’s mouth about Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United. The France international’s long-term future at the 20-time English champions has been a source of relentless debate over the past 12 months or so. Pogba was heavily linked with a move to Real […]

The post Gary Neville gives his verdict on Paul Pogba’s future at Man United appeared first on The Sport Review.
