Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Gary Neville says he “doesn’t believe a word” that comes out of Mino Raiola’s mouth about Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United. The France international’s long-term future at the 20-time English champions has been a source of relentless debate over the past 12 months or so. Pogba was heavily linked with a move to Real […]



The post Gary Neville gives his verdict on Paul Pogba’s future at Man United appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

