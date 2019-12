Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 11 hours ago )

Contrary to PM Modi's statement on Sunday, Karnataka has already launched its first detention centre for illegal immigrants near Nelamangala, about 40km from Bengaluru. Since the centre has been operational only for a few days, no illegal immigrant has been lodged there yet. The facility has six rooms, a kitchen and a security room, and it can house 24 people.