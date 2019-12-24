The stats that show how much McTominay has improved in 19-20 – PF Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Scott McTominay has been one of the biggest positives for Manchester United over the past 18 months – and he continues to grow in influence.



The post The stats that show how much McTominay has improved in 19-20 – PF appeared first on teamtalk.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this