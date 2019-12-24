Global  

NHL roundup: Leafs notch high-scoring win over Hurricanes

Reuters Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Mitch Marner had two goals and three assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs scored twice in six seconds to take the lead during the third period on the way to defeating the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 8-6 on Monday afternoon.
News video: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights 02:38

 Watch the Game Highlights from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 12/23/2019

Marner's offensive outburst leads Maple Leafs comeback against Hurricanes in wild matinee

Mitch Marner scored twice and added an assist in a wild 59-second span midway through the third period as the Toronto Maple Leafs outscored the Carolina...
CBC.ca

