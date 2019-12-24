Boxing news: Anthony Joshua insists he was serious about sparring Tyson Fury before Deontay Wilder rematch – ‘I might batter him around the ring’

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Anthony Joshua has reiterated his offer to spar Tyson Fury ahead of the Deontay Wilder rematch in February. Last week AJ made headlines with his shock proposal, which the ‘Gypsy King’ quickly accepted. However, some were sceptical as to whether the unified heavyweight champion was being serious when making his comments. Joshua told Sky: “It’s […] 👓 View full article

