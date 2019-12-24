Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Boxing news: Anthony Joshua insists he was serious about sparring Tyson Fury before Deontay Wilder rematch – ‘I might batter him around the ring’

talkSPORT Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Anthony Joshua has reiterated his offer to spar Tyson Fury ahead of the Deontay Wilder rematch in February. Last week AJ made headlines with his shock proposal, which the ‘Gypsy King’ quickly accepted. However, some were sceptical as to whether the unified heavyweight champion was being serious when making his comments. Joshua told Sky: “It’s […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Tyson Fury announces Deontay Wilder rematch date

Tyson Fury announces Deontay Wilder rematch date 00:44

 Tyson Fury has announced his rematch with Deontay Wilder will take place in Las Vegas on February 22. The pair's first fight in December 2018 ended in a controversial draw, with Fury outboxing WBC heavyweight champion Wilder despite suffering two knockdowns.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Anthony Joshua: What next for the world heavyweight champion? [Video]Anthony Joshua: What next for the world heavyweight champion?

Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world heavyweight titles with an emphatic points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr. in the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Victory handed Joshua back the IBF, WBO..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Joshua takes back heavyweight titles on unanimous points decision [Video]Joshua takes back heavyweight titles on unanimous points decision

Anthony Joshua pleased with his performance after reclaiming heavyweight titles from Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boxing news: Anthony Joshua reveals how many fights he has left before retirement, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury in his future plans

Anthony Joshua has divulged that he is planning to have another 14 or 15 fights before retiring from boxing. The unified heavyweight champion recently regained...
talkSPORT

Boxing: Tyson Fury confirms rematch with Deontay Wilder

Boxing: Tyson Fury confirms rematch with Deontay WilderThe long-awaited rematch of undefeated World Boxing Council champion Deontay Wilder and the lineal champion Tyson Fury has been confirmed, with the two...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Daily StarReuterstalkSPORTCBS Sports

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.