Boxing news: Anthony Joshua insists he was serious about sparring Tyson Fury before Deontay Wilder rematch – ‘I might batter him around the ring’
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () Anthony Joshua has reiterated his offer to spar Tyson Fury ahead of the Deontay Wilder rematch in February. Last week AJ made headlines with his shock proposal, which the ‘Gypsy King’ quickly accepted. However, some were sceptical as to whether the unified heavyweight champion was being serious when making his comments. Joshua told Sky: “It’s […]
Tyson Fury has announced his rematch with Deontay Wilder will take place in Las Vegas on February 22. The pair's first fight in December 2018 ended in a controversial draw, with Fury outboxing WBC heavyweight champion Wilder despite suffering two knockdowns.
Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world heavyweight titles with an emphatic points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr. in the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Victory handed Joshua back the IBF, WBO..
