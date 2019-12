Marianne Mandoe @peterbrodersen "More than 200,000 minors were married in the U.S. between 2000 and 2015" https://t.co/nNWAiC9RCy 5 seconds ago Tarun RT @rajeshkalra: The union cabinet has approved Rs 8500 crore for the National Population Register (NPR). The exercise is to begin April '2… 16 seconds ago Bono You know what Asian education is like? It's like every country but we learn everything that other countries says "w… https://t.co/MrykE44oep 28 seconds ago Klopps assistant @commdr The guy trying to defend the man is either a fool or blind...Do you need to hear the story to know that vio… https://t.co/UD6l5bS5Yp 38 seconds ago Fr. Leo Patalinghug @GregorisFr Fr. Gregoris, we know each other from Rome. I’m sorry your going through difficult times. Stay focused… https://t.co/nXAmz4qxEi 52 seconds ago smallpuff ☀️🌙 RT @MarienneMaid: “I’m Poe.” “Rey.” “I know.” That’s the difference between JJ and Rian. No “Rey who?” “but what’s your last name?” “Wh… 55 seconds ago Paul Jordan @BetsyDeVosED Yep we know that there are problems, thanks for reiterating that lol we need solutions not more about… https://t.co/Ncv3n1UCBE 58 seconds ago Digital Trends What is ‘HDR?’ We breakdown the terms you need to know when buying a 4K TV. @SamsungUS https://t.co/VLFHyMMjLv 58 seconds ago