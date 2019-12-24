Global  

Klopp hails Leicester as ‘European quality’ ahead of Boxing Day showdown

Team Talk Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said that Boxing Day opponents Leicester have 'European quality' with the likes of Jamie Vardy.

The post Klopp hails Leicester as 'European quality' ahead of Boxing Day showdown appeared first on teamtalk.com.
