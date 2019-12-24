Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said that Boxing Day opponents Leicester have 'European quality' with the likes of Jamie Vardy. The post Klopp hails Leicester as ‘European quality’ ahead of Boxing Day showdown appeared first on teamtalk.com.



Recent related videos from verified sources Can we solve the mysteries of Earth's atmosphere? Earth’s atmosphere still holds many secrets for science, but with the latest satellite launches and long-running observations from the ground, we are now gathering far more and better quality data.. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 08:30Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Leicester will ‘relish’ Boxing Day showdown with Liverpool despite defeat at Man City, says Brendan Rodgers Brendan Rodgers says defeat to Manchester City is a perfect opportunity for Leicester to learn ahead of their Boxing Day showdown with Liverpool. The Foxes...

talkSPORT 3 days ago



Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing about this Leicester City announcement Leicester City news | Fans of Jurgen Klopp's side have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the appointment of Michael Oliver for the Boxing Day...

Leicester Mercury 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this