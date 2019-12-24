Global  

Former Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Brom manager Alan Pardew appointed ADO Den Haag with Chris Powell his assistant

talkSPORT Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Alan Pardew has been named head coach of struggling Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag. The 58-year-old, who has previously managed Premier League clubs Newcastle and Crystal Palace, has been out of work since he was sacked by West Brom in April 2018. Pardew will now be tasked with keeping the Storks – second from bottom […]
