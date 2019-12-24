Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

IND vs SL: Harbhajan Singh questions Team India selectors as Suryakumar Yadav fails to receive senior team call up again

DNA Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The 29-year-old Mumbai batsman previously scored 113 runs in four innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and smashed 392 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament this year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

As Suryakumar awaits India call, Bhajji questions selectors

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has questioned the selection policy of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after...
Sify Also reported by •IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.