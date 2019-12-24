IND vs SL: Harbhajan Singh questions Team India selectors as Suryakumar Yadav fails to receive senior team call up again Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

The 29-year-old Mumbai batsman previously scored 113 runs in four innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and smashed 392 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament this year. 👓 View full article

