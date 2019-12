Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved funds to the tune of over Rs 3,941.35 crore for updating the National Population Register, officials have said. The NPR exercise is to commence from April next year. The NPR is a list of "usual residents" of the country. The data for NPR was collected in 2010 along with the house listing phase of Census of India 2011.