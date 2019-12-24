Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer press conference: Manchester United boss gives Paul Pogba fitness update and calls him ‘best all-round midfielder in the world’

talkSPORT Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Paul Pogba could return to Manchester United’s starting XI on Boxing Day for the Premier League visit of Newcastle, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed. The France midfielder made his long-awaited return from injury as a substitute during the 2-0 defeat at Watford on Sunday following 11 weeks out. But there were no signs of […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises his side's reaction to past losses

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises his side's reaction to past losses 00:38

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reviews his side's 4-1 win against Newcastle. This was one of the rare occasions when Man United were able to dominate possession and win - in fact, just the second time in 18 league matches - but there remains work to do, with the defence high among the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Arteta speaks after Arsenal beat Man Utd 2-0 [Video]Arteta speaks after Arsenal beat Man Utd 2-0

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and rival Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discuss the Gunners' 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday night. Arteta said Granit Xhaka would stay at Arsenal, while Solskjaer said..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Ole on the hunt for new midfielders [Video]Ole on the hunt for new midfielders

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Manchester United are looking at "one or two" midfielders in the transfer window on the back of injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Paul Pogba is a big plus

*London:* Paul Pogba has been hailed as the "best midfielder in the world" by Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Frenchman returned from a...
Mid-Day Also reported by •The Sport ReviewDaily StartalkSPORTFootball.london

Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pleased with 'intensity'

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side "never give up" after they came from behind to hammer Newcastle United 4-1 at Old Trafford.
BBC Sport Also reported by •SoccerNews.comtalkSPORTDaily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

trackmufc

TrackMUFC 2 days ago in his pre-match press conference, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he hope to have pogba v arsenal since then,… https://t.co/Km0hhhiisE 1 hour ago

IntrepidGamer

Shahadot Ali I get being optimistic, but how can you actually be happy with the performances of some of the players in that game… https://t.co/WJlVgnk3HO 2 hours ago

fitfatloss

Fitness And Fat Loss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer press conference: Manchester United boss gives Paul Pogba fitness update and calls him ‘best a… https://t.co/Lpv8DiOA2c 1 day ago

MrZeeshanMasih

Zeeshan Masih RT @BeanymanSports: VIDEO - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer FULL Pre-Match Press Conference - Arsenal v Man Utd - Premier League https://t.co/OIfdSE3X… 2 days ago

RedDevilLatest

Red Devils Latest VIDEO - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer FULL Pre-Match Press Conference - Arsenal v Man Utd - Premier League… https://t.co/xNunTjneae 2 days ago

BeanymanSports

BeanymanSports VIDEO - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer FULL Pre-Match Press Conference - Arsenal v Man Utd - Premier League… https://t.co/dpegTzuSW1 2 days ago

Naseem24753383

Naseem🇾🇪 @galactico_mufc No not confirmed by the club but let's just hope though🙏🏻 anyway so you have a clue when the Ole Gu… https://t.co/m8k0foztZ5 2 days ago

Chris78Williams

Chris Williams @TFTYouTube @RakSingh1 @blanedavey @easycashmaking1 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 15 Dec at his press conference. "I don… https://t.co/xcR37nzJs2 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.