Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Manuel Pellegrini gives mysterious injury update about West Ham star

Team Talk Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Manuel Pellegrini has warned that Jack Wilshere faces more time out with a groin injury, but insists West Ham can still be optimistic

The post Manuel Pellegrini gives mysterious injury update about West Ham star appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Manuel Pelligrini says West Ham must improve [Video]Manuel Pelligrini says West Ham must improve

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini says his side need to do better. He says the Hammers need to win at home. Pellegrini feels the fans are behind the team.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Manuel Pellegrini: I was more worried about the players preserving our strategy than losing my job [Video]Manuel Pellegrini: I was more worried about the players preserving our strategy than losing my job

Manuel Pellegrini states that his biggest worry this week was not about the future of his job, but rather trying to convince his players to persist with his strategy. The West Ham manager eased some of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fabianski, Martin, Anderson - latest West Ham injury news and potential return dates

Fabianski, Martin, Anderson - latest West Ham injury news and potential return datesManuel Pellegrini gave an injury update on his West Ham squad ahead of the Boxing Day trip to Crystal Palace and he has a dilemma in the goalkeeper position for...
Football.london Also reported by •Football FanCast

"We will see" - Manuel Pellegrini provides an uncertain update on West Ham's problem position

Manuel Pellegrini has offered a cryptic message about whether Lukasz Fabianski and David Martin will be able to play against Crystal Palace.
Football FanCast

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TEAMtalk

TEAMtalk He just can't catch a lucky break... 😔 https://t.co/RfvcnEGbkT 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.