Best of Beast Mode: Top moments from Marshawn Lynch's college and NFL career

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
With the Seattle Seahawks set to bring back Marshawn Lynch, let's revisit some of Beast Mode's best moments.
News video: Top 20 Best Anime Moments of the Decade

Top 20 Best Anime Moments of the Decade 24:20

 Top 20 Best Anime Moments of the Decade

'Beast Mode' is back in Seattle: Injury-depleted Seahawks sign Marshawn Lynch

"Beast Mode" is back in Seattle, as the Seahawks have turned to Marshawn Lynch to provide reinforcement for their injury-depleted backfield.
USATODAY.com

‘Marshawn Lynch will be serviceable’— Shannon Sharpe on Beast Mode’s return to Seattle

‘Marshawn Lynch will be serviceable’— Shannon Sharpe on Beast Mode’s return to SeattleShannon Sharpe reacts to news Marshawn Lynch is planning to return to the Seattle Seahawks this season. Hear how Shannon thinks Beast Mode's return will impact...
FOX Sports

