Indian junior women's hockey team performed exceedingly well, says Baljeet Singh Saini

Sify Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): After Indian junior women's hockey team clinched 3-Nations Tournament in Australia, Coach Baljeet Singh Saini praised the side and said that they have performed tremendously well.
Indian men's hockey team to face New Zealand in their opening match of Tokyo Olympics 2020

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Indian men's hockey team will kickstart their Tokyo 2020 Olympics campaign against New Zealand while the women's team will play...
Sify

All the best: Chhetri, Sandhu wish India U-17 women's team

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu on Thursday wished the U-17 women's football team who will be facing...
Sify

Dailyaddaa

DailyaddaaNews Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team On Right Track Going Into 2020 Read here : https://t.co/W99Dzc2X0t https://t.co/a6Q0HD38Ft 14 hours ago

Dailyaddaa

DailyaddaaNews Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team On Right Track Going Into 2020 https://t.co/W99DzckxS1 1 day ago

InStyleWoman

In Style Woman Indian junior womens hockey team performed exceedingly well, says Baljeet Singh Saini https://t.co/JEpY5fPJrm 1 day ago

SoulOfFeelings

Common Voter RT @KirenRijiju: The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team were travelling onboard Air India from Melbourne to Delhi, after winning GOLD, in th… 2 days ago

TejashrYele

Tejashr Yele RT @KomalKalbhor1: The Indian junior women's hockey team won the Gold in the tri nation tournament with Australia and New Zealand. On this… 5 days ago

smartcityrkl

Rourkela Smart City RT @sports_odisha: #Odisha’s attacking midfielder Ajmina Kujur was part of the Indian Junior Women's Hockey team at the 3-National Tourname… 6 days ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Indian Junior Women’s Team Draws 1-1 With Australia in Three-Nation Hockey Tourney https://t.co/H0mPhe0y69 https://t.co/uInheq7BcR 1 week ago

