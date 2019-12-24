Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Rob Green lifts lid on angry Maurizio Sarri confrontation

Daily Star Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Former Chelsea goalkeeper Rob Green lifts lid on angry Maurizio Sarri confrontationMaurizio Sarri endured a turbulent spell in charge of Chelsea last season and Rob Green has shed light on the dressing-room rant he subjected him to
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chelsea: A look back at 2019 [Video]Chelsea: A look back at 2019

A look back at Chelsea's 2019 as the club looks to the future with the appointment of Frank Lampard as manager. He replaced Maurizio Sarri in the Stamford Bridge hotseat, after the Italian's turbulent..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Sarri: Ronaldo close to return [Video]Sarri: Ronaldo close to return

Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri confirms that Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is nearing a return from injury.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rob Green reveals how Chelsea teammates ‘enjoyed’ him confronting Maurizio Sarri following bad defeat at Man City last season

Rob Green has revealed how a drubbing at Manchester City last season led to him giving a piece of his mind to Maurizio Sarri. But amazingly, Sarri thanked the...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fbbsix

⚽️Super League Former Chelsea goalkeeper Rob Green lifts lid on angry Maurizio Sarri confrontation https://t.co/RMU27XiwsA 8 minutes ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Maurizio Sarri endured a turbulent spell in charge of Chelsea last season and Rob Green has shed light on the dress… https://t.co/L1tIlVSdYd 37 minutes ago

DS_Chelsea

Daily Star Chelsea Former Chelsea goalkeeper Rob Green lifts lid on angry Maurizio Sarri confrontation https://t.co/Onpaf9NdZc #CFC 57 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport "I was thinking to myself, ‘I can’t have this’" Former Chelsea goalkeeper Rob Green has opened up on his furious r… https://t.co/JcgHe7ikx7 1 hour ago

ChelseaFansUnit

Chelsea Fans Former @ChelseaFC goalkeeper Rob Green reveals he confronted former Chelsea manager Sarri, after our 6-0 loss to Ma… https://t.co/GMmMfkLN63 2 hours ago

danielcalero

dc RT @windrawwin: ⚠️Rob Green reveals that he confronted Maurizio Sarri after Chelsea lost 6-0 to Man City. Some very strong words here from… 2 hours ago

windrawwin

WinDrawWin ⚠️Rob Green reveals that he confronted Maurizio Sarri after Chelsea lost 6-0 to Man City. Some very strong words h… https://t.co/CbI0IAyRWB 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.