Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Skip Bayless: Aaron Rodgers gets 25% credit for Packers victory over Vikings

FOX Sports Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Skip Bayless: Aaron Rodgers gets 25% credit for Packers victory over VikingsSkip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk Green Bay Packers after they defeated the Minnesota Vikings Monday night, making them the NFC North Champions for the first time since 2016. Hear why Skip thinks Aaron Jones, who ran over 150 yards and 2 touchdowns, deserves more credit for the victory than QB Aaron Rodgers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bears-Packers Preview: Can Chicago Win Their Way Into The NFL Playoffs? [Video]Bears-Packers Preview: Can Chicago Win Their Way Into The NFL Playoffs?

The Bears have to win three tough games for a chance to make the playoffs, and that starts in Green Bay against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. SportsLine NFL analyst Kenny White breaks down this NFC..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:52Published

Aaron Rodgers, NorCal Native NFL Quarterback, Shows Hometown Love On The Field [Video]Aaron Rodgers, NorCal Native NFL Quarterback, Shows Hometown Love On The Field

Aaron Rodgers showed off more than his moves on the field during Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins. He wore his heart on his cleats as part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign. Betty..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘It just makes my blood BOIL!’ — Skip Bayless on Aaron Rodgers making Pro Bowl over Dak Prescott

‘It just makes my blood BOIL!’ — Skip Bayless on Aaron Rodgers making Pro Bowl over Dak PrescottThe Pro Bowl roster was released, and it included Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson, New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees, and Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers. Skip...
FOX Sports

Nick Wright: For Packers to win the Super Bowl, Aaron Rodgers will need one sensational playoff game

Nick Wright: For Packers to win the Super Bowl, Aaron Rodgers will need one sensational playoff gameNick Wright talks about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and discusses what the team will need from Rodgers in order for the team to reach and win the...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.