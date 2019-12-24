Global  

Cristiano Ronaldo warned Romelu Lukaku how tough scoring goals would be in Serie A before Inter Milan transfer

Tuesday, 24 December 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo believes Serie A is the toughest place to score goals. The Juventus star, who this season scored 700 career goals, told Romelu Lukaku as much before the striker moved from Manchester United to Inter in the summer. The Belgian has made an impressive start to life at his new club, scoring 14 goals […]
