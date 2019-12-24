Cricket: Australia batsman Matthew Wade ready for another duel with Black Caps bowler Neil Wagner in Boxing Day test

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

Australian batsman Matthew Wade is expecting another bouncer barrage from the Black Caps in the Boxing Day test – but this time he may take a different approach to combat it.Wade was one half of the most absorbing battle of the... Australian batsman Matthew Wade is expecting another bouncer barrage from the Black Caps in the Boxing Day test – but this time he may take a different approach to combat it.Wade was one half of the most absorbing battle of the... 👓 View full article



