Cricket: Australia batsman Matthew Wade ready for another duel with Black Caps bowler Neil Wagner in Boxing Day test

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Cricket: Australia batsman Matthew Wade ready for another duel with Black Caps bowler Neil Wagner in Boxing Day testAustralian batsman Matthew Wade is expecting another bouncer barrage from the Black Caps in the Boxing Day test – but this time he may take a different approach to combat it.Wade was one half of the most absorbing battle of the...
Recent related news from verified sources

Cricket: Black Caps bowler Neil Wagner rues bad luck as Australia take control in Boxing Day test

Cricket: Black Caps bowler Neil Wagner rues bad luck as Australia take control in Boxing Day testBy Niall Anderson in Melbourne Black Caps bowler Neil Wagner has rued his side's bad luck as Australia took the ascendancy on day two of the second test at the...
New Zealand Herald

Cricket: Australian batsman Travis Head praises 'unbelievable' Black Caps bowler Neil Wagner

Cricket: Australian batsman Travis Head praises 'unbelievable' Black Caps bowler Neil WagnerBy Niall Anderson in Melbourne Australian batsman Travis Head won the battle against the Black Caps bowlers on day two of the Boxing Day test at the MCG, but by...
New Zealand Herald

