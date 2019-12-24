Global  

Nick Wright: For Packers to win the Super Bowl, Rodgers will need one sensational playoff game

FOX Sports Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Nick Wright: For Packers to win the Super Bowl, Rodgers will need one sensational playoff gameNick Wright talks about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and discusses what the team will need from Rodgers in order for the team to reach and win the Super Bowl.
