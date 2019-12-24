Premier League top scorers 2019/20: Jamie Vardy, Tammy Abraham, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane

Stay up to date throughout the season



Recent related videos from verified sources Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race? A round up of the top scorers so far of the Premier League season. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published 1 week ago Premier League top scorers: Vardy nets again A look at the Premier League top scorers as Jamie Vardy extends his lead at the top of the charts. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published on December 2, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Arteta's Arsenal tenure begins with 1-1 draw at Bournemouth BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored an equalizer for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta's first match in charge ended 1-1 at Bournemouth in the...

WorldNews 3 days ago



Klopp: ´Exceptional´ Traore harder to defend against than Vardy Jurgen Klopp warned his Liverpool players that keeping “exceptional” Wolves winger Adama Traore quiet will be even more difficult than shutting out Jamie...

SoccerNews.com 3 days ago



