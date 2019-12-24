Global  

Premier League top scorers 2019/20: Jamie Vardy, Tammy Abraham, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane

Independent Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
News video: Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot?

Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot? 01:09

 A round up of the top scorers so far of the Premier League season. Jamie Vardy drew a rare blank, but is still comfortably leading the way in the race for the golden boot

Arteta's Arsenal tenure begins with 1-1 draw at Bournemouth

Arteta's Arsenal tenure begins with 1-1 draw at BournemouthBOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored an equalizer for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta's first match in charge ended 1-1 at Bournemouth in the...
WorldNews

Klopp: ´Exceptional´ Traore harder to defend against than Vardy

Jurgen Klopp warned his Liverpool players that keeping “exceptional” Wolves winger Adama Traore quiet will be even more difficult than shutting out Jamie...
SoccerNews.com

