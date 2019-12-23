Global  

King George VI Chase: Cyrname, Clan Des Obeaux and Lostintranslation set to dominate

BBC Sport Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Top steeplechasers Cyrname, Clan Des Obeaux and Lostintranslation look set to dominate jump racing's £250,000 Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton.
King George VI Chase horse racing tips: Can anyone beat LostinTranslation at Kempton?

King George VI Chase horse racing tips: Can anyone beat LostinTranslation at Kempton?HORSE RACING TIPS: Our top tips for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase and best bets for the rest of the card at Kempton Park
Howtobet4free_

Howtobet4free.com #Xmas Boxing Day King George VI Chase 🏇🎅🎄 READ OUR BEST BETS before you place a wager!👇 https://t.co/L9EHdghbJj… https://t.co/m8da5FV91o 2 hours ago

FreeDailyTips1

Free Daily Tips 🐎 Last one for the night. The big one. The King George VI Chase: 🐎 1st. Lostintranslation: 7/4🏆 Can see it only g… https://t.co/IMpRwwBTYp 3 hours ago

racing_apps

Horse racing apps Paul Nicholls has no concerns over Cyrname in the King George VI Chase https://t.co/cvvfUT9bf1 https://t.co/HuZSl9rwzH 5 hours ago

Patrick72657381

Patrick Quinn RT @betway: "The fact that Cyrname has ‘home advantage’ makes me think he’ll just prevail". @katiewalsh9 makes her predictions for tomorro… 5 hours ago

RacingNewsTips

NewsTips Paul Nicholls has no concerns over Cyrname in the King George VI Chase https://t.co/1TsJFJywHw https://t.co/3djMFnUmAV 6 hours ago

freebigbetsbs

⚽️Freebigbets Victory at Kempton today would see Cyrname etched into the record books as the winner of one of the season's signat… https://t.co/6ZX3LPSYQG 7 hours ago

Howtobet4free_

Howtobet4free.com #Xmas Boxing Day King George VI Chase 🏇🎅🎄 READ OUR BEST BETS before you place a wager!👇 https://t.co/L9EHdghbJj… https://t.co/gpVwWFyJgG 7 hours ago

fbbpp

⚽️SPORTS 4 ALL Paul Nicholls has no concerns over Cyrname in the King George VI Chase https://t.co/Q5bF4jEiyk https://t.co/8sKjpkJWPb 7 hours ago

