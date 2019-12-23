King George VI Chase: Cyrname, Clan Des Obeaux and Lostintranslation set to dominate

Howtobet4free.com #Xmas Boxing Day King George VI Chase 🏇🎅🎄 READ OUR BEST BETS before you place a wager!👇 https://t.co/L9EHdghbJj… https://t.co/m8da5FV91o 2 hours ago Free Daily Tips 🐎 Last one for the night. The big one. The King George VI Chase: 🐎 1st. Lostintranslation: 7/4🏆 Can see it only g… https://t.co/IMpRwwBTYp 3 hours ago Horse racing apps Paul Nicholls has no concerns over Cyrname in the King George VI Chase https://t.co/cvvfUT9bf1 https://t.co/HuZSl9rwzH 5 hours ago Patrick Quinn RT @betway: "The fact that Cyrname has ‘home advantage’ makes me think he’ll just prevail". @katiewalsh9 makes her predictions for tomorro… 5 hours ago NewsTips Paul Nicholls has no concerns over Cyrname in the King George VI Chase https://t.co/1TsJFJywHw https://t.co/3djMFnUmAV 6 hours ago ⚽️Freebigbets Victory at Kempton today would see Cyrname etched into the record books as the winner of one of the season's signat… https://t.co/6ZX3LPSYQG 7 hours ago Howtobet4free.com #Xmas Boxing Day King George VI Chase 🏇🎅🎄 READ OUR BEST BETS before you place a wager!👇 https://t.co/L9EHdghbJj… https://t.co/gpVwWFyJgG 7 hours ago ⚽️SPORTS 4 ALL Paul Nicholls has no concerns over Cyrname in the King George VI Chase https://t.co/Q5bF4jEiyk https://t.co/8sKjpkJWPb 7 hours ago