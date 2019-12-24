Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tottenham news: Spurs fail in appeal against Son Heung-min's red card for kick on Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

Independent Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Referee Anthony Taylor initially opted not to penalise Son for the challenge on Chelsea defender Rudiger, but VAR official Paul Tierney decided differently and advised Taylor to issue a red card
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Tottenham's Mourinho supports action against racism

Tottenham's Mourinho supports action against racism 01:14

 Jose Mourinho wants action atken against racist fans but defends the majority of Spurs supporters

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Frank Lampard gives update on Antonio Rudiger [Video]Frank Lampard gives update on Antonio Rudiger

Frank Lampard gives an update on Antonio Rüdiger following allegations of racist abuse being directed towards him during Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Tottenham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Mourinho angered by Son's red card VAR decision [Video]Mourinho angered by Son's red card VAR decision

Jose Mourinho says Son Heung-min's red card in the defeat against Chelsea was the wrong call by the video assistant referee.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tottenham appeal Son Heung-min red card after Spurs forward sent off for kicking Antonio Rudiger

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said that the club will appeal the red card shown to forward Son Heung-min after he was sent off in their 2-0 defeat...
Independent Also reported by •Football.londonBBC NewsDaily Record

Tottenham fail with Son appeal

Tottenham have failed in their bid to get Son Heung-min’s red card against Chelsea overturned. The Spurs forward was sent-off after 62 minutes of Sunday’s...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.