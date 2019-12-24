Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fantasy Football Week 17 Waiver Wire: Backups to grab with starters resting for stubborn survivors

CBS Sports Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
With the Ravens, Bills and Vikings locked into playoff spots, plus other teams having little to play for, there are several solid backup options to target for Week 17.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 16 [Video]Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 16

Injuries open the door for some great pickups on the waiver wire. This week, there are several guys available that could end up being league-winners. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:32Published

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire 15 [Video]Fantasy Football Waiver Wire 15

Here are the top waiver wire adds heading into Week 15, or the fantasy semifinals. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fantasy Football Week 16 Waiver Wire: Here's how you replace Chris Godwin and Dalvin Cook

We're dealing with more big-name absences ahead of the Fantasy championships in Week 16. Here's how to fill those holes.
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 17 Early Waiver Wire: Mark Ingram, Chris Carson injuries loom large

Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers offers some replacements for those of you still playing in Week 17.
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.