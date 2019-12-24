Global  

The best Boxing Day sides in the Premier League – where do the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea rank?

talkSPORT Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
What a treat we have for you on Boxing Day as talkSPORT will provide you with live commentary of all nine Boxing Day matches in the Premier League exclusively for the first time ever. We will also have full commentary of Wolves vs Manchester City LIVE on talkSPORT on December 27, kick-off 7:45pm. Boxing Day […]
News video: Premier League match preview: Leicester v Liverpool

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Liverpool 01:15

 Leicester prepare to go head-to-head with their main rivals for the Premier League, Liverpool, in their Boxing Day clash at the King Power Stadium.

