Lamar Jackson gifts Baltimore Ravens offensive linemen Rolex watches for holidays

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Baltimore Ravens quarterback and NFL MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson gave each of his offensive linemen a fancy-looking Rolex this holiday season.
News video: Lamar Jackson Buys Ravens Offensive Line Rolex Watches

Lamar Jackson Buys Ravens Offensive Line Rolex Watches 00:35

 Lamar Jackson bought the entire Ravens offensive line Rolex watches.

Recent related news from verified sources

Baltimore Ravens tie Pro Bowl record with 12 selections

Twelve Baltimore Ravens, including second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson, and seven New Orleans Saints, highlighted by league-leading receiver Michael Thomas,...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportsESPN

Al Pacino to The Ringer: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ‘is an inspiration to actors’

Al Pacino to The Ringer: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ‘is an inspiration to actors’It’s not just NFL coaches and players and Baltimore Ravens fans who’ve marveled at quarterback Lamar Jackson during his stunning second season this year....
WorldNews Also reported by •CBS 2FOX SportsSeattle TimesESPN

