Source: Mets, Betances agree on 1-year deal Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

The Mets and reliever Dellin Betances have reached a one-year deal, sources confirmed to ESPN, and that deal is worth $10.5 million with potential for Betances to earn $13 million, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. 👓 View full article

