Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Marshawn Lynch signs deal with Seattle Seahawks to push for another Super Bowl title

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
After the Seattle Seahawks lost their two top running backs on Sunday, Marshawn Lynch and the Seawhawks struck a deal for him to come back.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Ode to Sports: Pats & Nats, a roster from A(stros) to Z(ion)

A year now passes. How’d I know? Analytics guys told me so. They crunched the data. What’s it mean? Anyone’s guess: 2019. Most Read Stories'The infernal...
Seattle Times

‘Kicking the tires on their trusty old workhorse’: What the national media is saying about the Seahawks, Marshawn Lynch and more

Marshawn Lynch and the Seahawks could be heading for a reunion, and the national media is understandably frenzied. Here's some of what's being said around the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.