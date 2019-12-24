"That's how it's going to be now": Wolves captain Conor Coady reveals his future career plans Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

Wolves captain Conor Coady revealed his intentions to remain at the club for a very long time in a recent interview this week. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this