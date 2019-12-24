CBI books Jagdish Khattar in loan fraud case

The CBI FIR, registered on December 20, alleged that Jagdish Khattar, former managing director of Maruti Suzuki, along with “unknown public servants”, cheated banks as he had failed to repay his debt. Khattar, however, denied the allegations.



