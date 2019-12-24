Motorsport: Corinna Schumacher's message to fans ahead of anniversary Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Michael Schumacher's wife has given a rare update ahead of the six-year anniversary of the tragic accident which left the Formula One legend in a coma.The seven-time Formula One champion has not made a public appearance since the... Michael Schumacher's wife has given a rare update ahead of the six-year anniversary of the tragic accident which left the Formula One legend in a coma.The seven-time Formula One champion has not made a public appearance since the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this