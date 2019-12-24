Ohio State QB Justin Fields still not 100% days before Fiesta Bowl

Jacob Hernanskey RT @SteveBenko: Justin Fields has been at Ohio State one season and he's already 9th all-time in program history for career passing touchdo… 3 minutes ago Ryan sanders RT @SportsGuyLance: Justin Fields has said all the right things this year and it is now crystal clear he made the right move to jump ship a… 4 minutes ago Steve Benko Justin Fields has been at Ohio State one season and he's already 9th all-time in program history for career passing touchdowns. (40) 5 minutes ago Joe @PhilipFootball @pirkster_jax @BrentASJax I’m a UA fan . What about Clemson twisting Dobbins ankle in the pile.… https://t.co/Mn21mwVH0J 11 minutes ago Jenni @onlyonejj22 EXACTLY! Everyone keeps talking about Justin Fields. They realize that Ohio State...let...Joe...Burrows go! 14 minutes ago Brian Strait RT @PeoplezPen: But wait, there's more! #CFBPlayoffs Semifinals 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙁𝙞𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙖 𝘽𝙤𝙬𝙡 🏈🏆 #2 Ohio State vs #3 Clemson 8pm on ESPN #FiestaBowl via… 29 minutes ago 🎅🏻🐶🎄B&J🎄🐶🎅🏻 @amybrown1221 @UGAfootballLive Ohio State has a lot more than Justin Fields! He’s good but has great receivers & ma… https://t.co/5oy5lwAqj0 29 minutes ago Jackson @justnfields Justin Fields is putting on a show. I hope Ohio State can bring home the win because if Clemson win,… https://t.co/9EBKNNP5Iu 35 minutes ago