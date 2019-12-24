Global  

Ohio State QB Justin Fields still not 100% days before Fiesta Bowl

azcentral.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is still hobbled by a left knee injury as the team preps for Fiesta Bowl against Clemson.
 
Ohio State lands in Phoenix ready for Fiesta Bowl prep

Christmas came early for the Ohio State Buckeyes. It had to. Now it's back to work.  
azcentral.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesESPN

Lingering knee issue still bothering Ohio State’s Fields

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields may not be fully healthy when the second-ranked Buckeyes face No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl....
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sportsazcentral.com

SunsGoat

Jacob Hernanskey RT @SteveBenko: Justin Fields has been at Ohio State one season and he's already 9th all-time in program history for career passing touchdo… 3 minutes ago

ryansanders0531

Ryan sanders RT @SportsGuyLance: Justin Fields has said all the right things this year and it is now crystal clear he made the right move to jump ship a… 4 minutes ago

SteveBenko

Steve Benko Justin Fields has been at Ohio State one season and he's already 9th all-time in program history for career passing touchdowns. (40) 5 minutes ago

904jagwire

Joe @PhilipFootball @pirkster_jax @BrentASJax I’m a UA fan . What about Clemson twisting Dobbins ankle in the pile.… https://t.co/Mn21mwVH0J 11 minutes ago

Short_CakeJ79

Jenni @onlyonejj22 EXACTLY! Everyone keeps talking about Justin Fields. They realize that Ohio State...let...Joe...Burrows go! 14 minutes ago

FTLSunday

Brian Strait RT @PeoplezPen: But wait, there's more! #CFBPlayoffs Semifinals 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙁𝙞𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙖 𝘽𝙤𝙬𝙡 🏈🏆 #2 Ohio State vs #3 Clemson 8pm on ESPN #FiestaBowl via… 29 minutes ago

LindaLindae9

🎅🏻🐶🎄B&J🎄🐶🎅🏻 @amybrown1221 @UGAfootballLive Ohio State has a lot more than Justin Fields! He’s good but has great receivers & ma… https://t.co/5oy5lwAqj0 29 minutes ago

allenjackson645

Jackson @justnfields Justin Fields is putting on a show. I hope Ohio State can bring home the win because if Clemson win,… https://t.co/9EBKNNP5Iu 35 minutes ago

