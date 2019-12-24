Hull City 1/1 to beat Nottingham Forest in Thursday’s Championship matchup

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

Competition: Championship Market: Hull City win Odds: 1/1 @ Bet 365 In a battle between two sides searching for a play-off charge, Hull will welcome a stalling Nottingham Forest to the KCOM on Boxing Day afternoon. Starting with the hosts, putting in a dominant display and picking up a 3-0 win over Birmingham on Saturday, there […]



