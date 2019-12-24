Global  

Clemson receiver Tee Higgins steeled by mother's triumph

azcentral.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Clemson receiver Tee Higgins made a promise to his mother, Camillia Stewart-- to graduate from college and avoid the same hardships she endured.
 
Recent related news from verified sources

No. 2 Clemson loses receiver Higgins early in Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clemson’s top receiver Tee Higgins has been injured while trying to make an acrobatic catch against No. 3 Ohio State in the Fiesta...
Seattle Times

No. 2 Clemson loses receiver Higgins early in Fiesta Bowl

No. 2 Clemson loses receiver Higgins early in Fiesta BowlClemson's top receiver Tee Higgins has been injured while trying to make an acrobatic catch against No. 3 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl
FOX Sports


