Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

West Ham target Athletic Bilbao defender

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
West Ham United are turning their attentions to La Liga once again. According to reports from Spain, mostly from AS newspapers, West Ham are targeting Athletic Bilbao’s centre-back Unai Nunez as a transfer target ahead of the upcoming January transfer window. AS are claiming that the Hammers are willing to meet the 22-year-old’s buy-out clause […]

The post West Ham target Athletic Bilbao defender appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rumorstransfers

TeamRumorsTransfers 24/7 ⚽ 📰 🌐 Athletic Bilbao centre-back Unai Nunez has emerged as a transfer target for West Ham - according to AS. 2 days ago

WHUFCpubtalk

West Ham Pub Talk RT @footbatracker: #PremierLeague #LaLiga AS: Athletic Bilbao centre-back Unai Nunez has emerged as a transfer target for West Ham. The H… 3 days ago

footbatracker

Football Tracker #PremierLeague #LaLiga AS: Athletic Bilbao centre-back Unai Nunez has emerged as a transfer target for West Ham.… https://t.co/1BupKGT6xX 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.