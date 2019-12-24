West Ham target Athletic Bilbao defender

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

West Ham United are turning their attentions to La Liga once again. According to reports from Spain, mostly from AS newspapers, West Ham are targeting Athletic Bilbao’s centre-back Unai Nunez as a transfer target ahead of the upcoming January transfer window. AS are claiming that the Hammers are willing to meet the 22-year-old’s buy-out clause […]



