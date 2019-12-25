Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Competition: Championship Market: Sheffield Wednesday draw no bet Odds: 10/11 @ Bet 365 Two sides enduring very different battles at opposite ends of the Championship standings heading into Christmas, Sheffield Wednesday will make the trip to the BET365 Stadium on Boxing Day afternoon. Starting with the hosts, while a 3-0 win over Luton earlier in the […]



The post Sheffield Wednesday draw no bet against Stoke 10/11 for Thursday’s Championship contest appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

