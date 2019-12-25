Global  

Trent Boult to play second Test against Aus, Williamson confirms

Sify Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Melbourne [Australia], Dec 25 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Wednesday confirmed that pacer Trent Boult will indeed be playing the upcoming second Test against Australia.
