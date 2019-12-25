Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cricket: Black Caps name starting XI for Boxing Day test against Australia at the MCG in Melbourne

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Cricket: Black Caps name starting XI for Boxing Day test against Australia at the MCG in MelbourneTrent Boult will bolster the Black Caps' bowling attack, while Tom Blundell will make his first test appearance in over two years in the side's two changes for the must-win Boxing Day test against Australia at the MCG.Black Caps...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jack Black Wants to Retire and ‘Ride off Into the Sunset’ [Video]Jack Black Wants to Retire and ‘Ride off Into the Sunset’

Jack Black Wants to Retire and ‘Ride off Into the Sunset’ . In a recent interview with ‘Balance,’ film veteran Jack Black spoke about the appeal of an “early retirement” from..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published

Mother of one black and one black albino twin admits strangers ask if the children are hers - because of the colour of their ski [Video]Mother of one black and one black albino twin admits strangers ask if the children are hers - because of the colour of their ski

A mum said 'all she wants for Christmas is her two front teeth' - after accidentally swallowing her dentures while eating a mince pie.Angela McGill, 52, was tucking into the festive snack when she..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Justin Langer: James Pattinson likely to play Boxing Day Test vs New Zealand

*Melbourne:* Australia head coach Justin Langer dropped a major hint that pacer James Pattinson will get the nod ahead of Michael Neser and Peter Siddle for the...
Mid-Day

Cricket-Heat limits New Zealand preparations for Boxing Day test

New Zealand and Cricket Victoria have decided to cancel the opening day of their two-day warmup match ahead of the Boxing Day test against Australia due to...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.