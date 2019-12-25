Global  

Darren Fletcher predicts Leicester City v Liverpool FC

The Sport Review Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Darren Fletcher believes that Liverpool FC are in for a stern test of their Premier League title credentials when the Reds travel to Leicester City on Boxing Day. The Merseyside outfit are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table after having won 16 of their 17 games in the top flight […]

The post Darren Fletcher predicts Leicester City v Liverpool FC appeared first on The Sport Review.
