Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Langer hoping for IPL stint to bear fruit for Australia at T20 World Cup

Sify Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Melbourne [Australia], Dec 25 (ANI): Australia coach Justin Langer has said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) experience will help his players to come up with better performances at the upcoming T20 World Cup next year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia, France prepare for Fed Cup final [Video]Australia, France prepare for Fed Cup final

SHOWS: PERTH, AUSTRALIA (NOVEMBER 8, 2019) (ITF - ACCESS ALL) 1. TEAMS ON STAGE 2. DRAW IN PROGRESS 3. PLAYERS CLAPPING 4. BALLET DANCERS PERFORMING DURING DRAW CEREMONY 5. BALLET DANCER HANDS BALL

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:27Published

Eli's Aussie Army - Most Passionate Fans at The World Cup! | #EliInBrazil [Video]Eli's Aussie Army - Most Passionate Fans at The World Cup! | #EliInBrazil

Eli and his Aussie army went to the Australia v Netherlands game - and what a game they witnessed! Subscribe to Copa90: http://bit.ly/Copa90SubscribeFollow & Chat to Eli Mengem on Twitter:..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 08:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mark Boucher: May ask AB de Villiers to come out of retirement

*Johannesburg:* Newly-appointed head coach Mark Boucher has said he may try to persuade a few recent retirees, including AB de Villiers, to return to the South...
Mid-Day

Australasia promise record crowds if awarded 2023 Women's World Cup

Australia and New Zealand would deliver the highest-attended women's soccer World Cup in 2023, with projections of more than 1.5 million spectators and an...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IndiaAheadNews

India Ahead News #JustinLanger hoping for #IPL stint to bear fruit for Australia at T20 World Cup #AUSvsNZ Click to read more. Downl… https://t.co/B4VZaQiLkB 15 hours ago

IndialeaksN

IndiaLeaks News #RT @IndiaLeaksCom: Langer hoping for IPL stint to bear fruit for Australia at T20 World Cup https://t.co/G2XdAGy6Ye #CricketNews #Cricket 15 hours ago

IndiaLeaksCom

India Leaks Langer hoping for IPL stint to bear fruit for Australia at T20 World Cup https://t.co/OajGlxohKg #CricketNews #Cricket 16 hours ago

rajeevbhaskarht

rajeev bhaskar Langer hoping for IPL stint to bear fruit for Australia at T20 World Cup https://t.co/Vowwv5Fbcd 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.