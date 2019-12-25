Global  

Geeta Phogat blessed with a baby boy

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
*New Delhi:* The Indian women wrestler Geeta Phogat and her husband Pawan Kumar welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday. 31-year-old wrestler took to Twitter to share the good news with friends and fans, as she wrote: "HELLO BOY !! WELCOME TO THE WORLD He is here we are so much in love please give him your love and blessings he made our...
Geeta Phogat blessed with baby boy; shares pic

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8's wrestler contestant Geeta Phogat has been blessed with a baby boy on the eve of Christmas, December 24. The Indian wrestler shared a...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Sify

