New franchises will be beneficial for IPL: RR owner Manoj Badale

Wednesday, 25 December 2019
The last couple of years have seen constant talks of new teams joining the Indian Premier League (IPL) family and while it remains to be seen if the 2021 season will see the inclusion of one or two new franchises in the cash-rich league, inaugural season champions Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badale feels that it could be a blessing for the game if new teams come in.
