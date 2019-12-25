Cummins clearly best bowler in the world: Paine

Sports News Today Cummins 'clearly the best bowler in the World', says Australia skipper Paine https://t.co/s28eGci83S https://t.co/EB2lCO6ROk 12 hours ago

Swapnil Javkhedkar RT @circleofcricket: ”He's (Cummins) clearly the best bowler in the world, his stats will probably back that up,” says @tdpaine36 on @patcu… 13 hours ago

Yahoo! Cricket Tim Paine hailed his teammate and the no.1 Test bowler Pat Cummins as the 'clearly' the best bowler in the world af… https://t.co/RXl3wGuWpm 15 hours ago

Circle of Cricket ”He's (Cummins) clearly the best bowler in the world, his stats will probably back that up,” says @tdpaine36 on… https://t.co/y77zxoaGrp 1 day ago

Telegraph Sport RT @telegraph_sport: Pat Cummins is the best bowler in the world and he has the statistics to back it up, says Australia skipper Tim Paine… 1 day ago

Telegraph Sport Pat Cummins is the best bowler in the world and he has the statistics to back it up, says Australia skipper Tim Pai… https://t.co/IZmwdIr47V 1 day ago