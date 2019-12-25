Global  

Cummins clearly best bowler in the world: Paine

Sify Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Melbourne, Dec 25 (IANS) Australia skipper Tim Paine reckons his teammate and pacer Pat Cummins is the 'best bowler' in the world currently. Cummins is presently the top-ranked bowler in Test cricket.
