Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ben Stokes: England star in training for Boxing Day Test v South Africa but illness hits tourists' camp

BBC Sport Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Ben Stokes returns to full training with England as they prepare for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, after his father shows signs of improvement in hospital.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ben Stokes in profile [Video]Ben Stokes in profile

Ben Stokes has been named BBC's Sports Personality of the Year 2019, we take a look at his career and how he overcame adversity to win the Cricket World Cup for his country.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published

A perfect sunny day in South Africa turns dark and windy [Video]A perfect sunny day in South Africa turns dark and windy

A perfect sunny day turns into a dark windy day in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday (December 3). "At around 6 pm [...] we noticed that the hills [...] were no longer visible and the sky..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stokes back training for Boxing Day Test as father improves, but illness hampers England

Ben Stokes returns to full training with England as they prepare for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, after his father shows signs of improvement in...
BBC News

Ben Stokes to miss England training ahead of Boxing Day Test in South Africa to be with father, who was admitted to hospital

Ben Stokes will miss England training to be with his ill father, who was admitted to hospital on Monday and remains in a ‘critical condition’. Stokes and the...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

breakma_uk

UK Breaking News Ben Stokes: England star in training for Boxing Day Test v South Africa but illness hits tourists' camp.… https://t.co/CMxDHJSwWr 50 seconds ago

SATrending

South Africa Trends Ben Stokes: England star in training for Boxing Day Test v South Africa but illness hits tourists' camp… https://t.co/LDkYQ6QHs2 1 minute ago

SportsNewsToda4

Sports News Today Ben Stokes: England star in training for Boxing Day Test v South Africa but illness hits tourists' camp… https://t.co/VPN8SLjqoD 3 minutes ago

DeckSports

Deck Sports News Ben Stokes: England star in training for Boxing Day Test v South Africa but illness hits tourists' camp… https://t.co/dzJLzwt2sc 4 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Ben Stokes: England star in training for Boxing Day Test v South Africa but illness hits tourists' camp https://t.co/9mRsgvcZlW 4 minutes ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Ben Stokes: England star in training for Boxing Day Test v South Africa but illness hits tourists' camp Ben Stok… https://t.co/VQzy4CYkYa 5 minutes ago

iamdjxbazz

𝐃𝐉𝐗𝐁𝐀𝐙𝐙 || 𝑫𝒋𝒙𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒛𝑻𝑽 Ben Stokes: England star in training for Boxing Day Test v South Africa but illness hits tourists’ camp… https://t.co/0mIRY6yfzY 6 minutes ago

lovable_daniels

Lovable Daniels Ben Stokes: England star in training for Boxing Day Test v South Africa but illness hits tourists’ camp… https://t.co/tJwXXJ5EWb 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.